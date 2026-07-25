Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 32,304 Shares of Avient Corporation $AVNT

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) by 3,145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,331 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Avient were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avient by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company's stock.

Avient Trading Up 2.5%

AVNT stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Avient's payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avient

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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