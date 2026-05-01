Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,189 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,592 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $67,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,084.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $291.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $919.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.47 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

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GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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