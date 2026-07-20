Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 43,256 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 3,862.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,376 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Brunswick worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Brunswick by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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