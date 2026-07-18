Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 60,042 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 430.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $89.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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