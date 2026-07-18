Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 74,221 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 2,453.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,246 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,221 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This trade represents a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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