Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.22% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $349,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company's stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $155,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,910,326.52. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock worth $128,998,420. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

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Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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