Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC - Free Report) by 2,998.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 67.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 627 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $28,005.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,683,432.56. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hancock Whitney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hancock Whitney reported Q2 earnings of $1.55 per share, matching Wall Street expectations and improving from $1.37 a year ago, while revenue of about $403.6 million came in above estimates. Hancock Whitney reports Q2 2026 results

Hancock Whitney reported Q2 earnings of $1.55 per share, matching Wall Street expectations and improving from $1.37 a year ago, while revenue of about $403.6 million came in above estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company also received regulatory approval for its OFB/One Florida Bank acquisition, which suggests management is advancing its expansion plans and could support longer-term growth. Hancock Whitney receives regulatory approval for OFB acquisition

The company also received regulatory approval for its OFB/One Florida Bank acquisition, which suggests management is advancing its expansion plans and could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with the stock carrying an average “Buy” rating, which can help support investor confidence. Hancock Whitney Corporation given average rating of Buy by analysts

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with the stock carrying an average “Buy” rating, which can help support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and related commentary are likely to focus on margin trends, credit quality, and the acquisition outlook, but no additional major surprise was highlighted in the available headlines. Hancock Whitney Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HWC stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $403.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Hancock Whitney's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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