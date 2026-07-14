Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $202,114,000 after purchasing an additional 140,966 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.67.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $663.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $644.42 and a 200-day moving average of $721.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $541.00 and a 1-year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here