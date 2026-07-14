Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 331.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 91,229 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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