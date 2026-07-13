Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,849 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $81,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,414,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $609.68.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $523.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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