Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 18,220.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,260 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,686 shares of the company's stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.70.

Read Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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