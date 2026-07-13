Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 151,209 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 151,209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $61,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $201.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $191.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.09. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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