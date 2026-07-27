Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 16,111 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 3,781.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,115 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,216 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,322 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $62.32 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.83.

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Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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