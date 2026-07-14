Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 178,729 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,791 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 178,729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.59.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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