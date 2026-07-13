Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 45,734 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,292 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,734 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Marriott International worth $53,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $376.11 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.73.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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