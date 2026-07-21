Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,002 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CRL stock opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.26 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The company's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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