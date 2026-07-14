Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 70,423 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 338.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,255 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $290.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.18 and a 200-day moving average of $245.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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