Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 71,425 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 921.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,180 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 71,425 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE DTE opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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