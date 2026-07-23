Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 79,941 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 3,584.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,171 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. BAM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,612 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $261,377.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,873.29. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $441,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 432,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,611,906. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,339. 11.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.2%

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -352.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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