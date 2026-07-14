Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 80,611 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 19,565.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,023 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 80,611 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.49% of CSW Industrials worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,673 shares of company stock worth $1,616,785. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NYSE CSW opened at $283.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $273.37 and its 200 day moving average is $284.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.45 and a fifty-two week high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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