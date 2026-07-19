Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 93,069 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Range Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp sharply increased its position in Range Resources, buying 93,069 additional shares in the first quarter and lifting its holdings to 95,092 shares worth about $4.3 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains extremely high, with 98.93% of Range Resources shares held by institutions and hedge funds, and several other funds also added to or initiated positions.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with a $43 average target price, while Range Resources recently beat earnings estimates and also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Range Resources.

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 4,600.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after buying an additional 93,069 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 466,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $285,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Range Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Range Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Range Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Range Resources wasn't on the list.

While Range Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines