Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Post were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in Post by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Post by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Post by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Post by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

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Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $117.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $798,226.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,002.83. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

More Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Post from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Post from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Post

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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