Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in OSI Systems were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $230.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.13. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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