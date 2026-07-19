Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 64,428 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,548,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,664,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,012,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,799,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,114,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 10,874,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 2,196,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,215.72. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Positive Sentiment: The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Article Title

The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Article Title

Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Article Title

The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings.

Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted revenue came in below expectations, which may be outweighing the EPS beat in early trading. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $57.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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