Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 485.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 531,167 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 161,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023,145 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,619,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,169,000 after buying an additional 340,030 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $60 and kept a buy rating, joining other recent upgrades/target raises that increase upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $60 and kept a buy rating, joining other recent upgrades/target raises that increase upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Comerica acquisition synergies and integration details: Management outlined deposit gains, cost savings and expected earnings accretion from the ~$10.9B Comerica deal — supports higher EPS forecasts and justifies analyst enthusiasm. Read More.

Comerica acquisition synergies and integration details: Management outlined deposit gains, cost savings and expected earnings accretion from the ~$10.9B Comerica deal — supports higher EPS forecasts and justifies analyst enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regional expansion in Texas: Fifth Third opened its first Texas financial center in Frisco and plans to convert Comerica branches on Sept. 8 to reach 108 Texas locations initially and more than 250 centers by 2029 — a large deposit/market-share growth plan supported by a >$700M state investment. Read More.

Regional expansion in Texas: Fifth Third opened its first Texas financial center in Frisco and plans to convert Comerica branches on Sept. 8 to reach 108 Texas locations initially and more than 250 centers by 2029 — a large deposit/market-share growth plan supported by a >$700M state investment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Firm updates and shareholder communications: The annual meeting/2025 performance highlights and executive profiles reinforce the strategic narrative but are not near‑term earnings catalysts. Read More.

Firm updates and shareholder communications: The annual meeting/2025 performance highlights and executive profiles reinforce the strategic narrative but are not near‑term earnings catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Branch moves and product mix: Local branch relocations and a cautious stance on certain lending verticals (software/data‑center) reduce credit risk but could temper high‑yield loan growth. Read More. Read More.

Branch moves and product mix: Local branch relocations and a cautious stance on certain lending verticals (software/data‑center) reduce credit risk but could temper high‑yield loan growth. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Kevin Khanna sold 6,000 shares at roughly $50.77 (SEC Form 4 filed). While small relative to total holdings and often non‑informative, insider sales can create short‑term negative perception. Read More.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $304,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,700.23. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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