Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,860 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 645,210 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $85,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 897,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,406,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $1,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,384.40. The trade was a 14.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm's revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.87.

Read Our Latest Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, it provides banking and financial services to consumers, businesses and institutions. The company's services include consumer and small-business banking, commercial lending and treasury management, payment processing, and wealth and asset management. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, loans, investment services and cash-management solutions.

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