Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,040,063 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,653,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,333,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,903,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,717,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,384,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $416,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,122,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $1,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,384.40. This trade represents a 14.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, it provides banking and financial services to consumers, businesses and institutions. The company's services include consumer and small-business banking, commercial lending and treasury management, payment processing, and wealth and asset management. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, loans, investment services and cash-management solutions.

Further Reading

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