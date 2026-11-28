Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618,794 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,636,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $435,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,717,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,222,000. Saudi Central Bank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 63,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $12,698,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 115.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $1,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,384.40. This represents a 14.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.10 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, it provides banking and financial services to consumers, businesses and institutions. The company's services include consumer and small-business banking, commercial lending and treasury management, payment processing, and wealth and asset management. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, loans, investment services and cash-management solutions.

See Also

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