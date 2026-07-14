Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1,060.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,948 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $831,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,807,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $576,441,000 after buying an additional 2,110,818 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AMETEK by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $219,796,000 after acquiring an additional 903,061 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 760,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,444,000 after acquiring an additional 695,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $232.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $244.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Weiss Ratings raised AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here