Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,363 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $70,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.15 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $419.31 and its 200 day moving average is $447.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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