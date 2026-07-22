Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 1,718.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock worth $620,032,000 after buying an additional 375,892 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,239 shares of the company's stock worth $392,024,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $219,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 944,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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