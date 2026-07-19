Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 4,206.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,546 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 322.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Element Squared LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,088,215. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $82.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here