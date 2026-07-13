Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,116 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 74,262 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Intuit were worth $53,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,621 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.01 and a 200-day moving average of $418.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $498.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here