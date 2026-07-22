Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 2,535.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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