Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 1,749.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,856 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Solventum were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $7,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Solventum by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Solventum by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 462,417 shares of the company's stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 158,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Solventum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,540 shares of the company's stock worth $35,225,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,397 shares of the company's stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Weiss Ratings raised Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:SOLV opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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