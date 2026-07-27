Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 2,290.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $319,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,536.40. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $144,002.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,866,685.45. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $134.10 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $193.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axcelis Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axcelis Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Axcelis Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here