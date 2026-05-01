Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of AbbVie worth $340,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side upgrades and price‑target increases (Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234), signaling renewed analyst conviction around Skyrizi/Rinvoq growth and easing concerns about competitive erosion. Bank of America Upgrades AbbVie

Multiple sell‑side upgrades and price‑target increases (Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234), signaling renewed analyst conviction around Skyrizi/Rinvoq growth and easing concerns about competitive erosion. Positive Sentiment: Additional bullish price‑target moves from major firms — Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $278 (overweight) and Canaccord boosted its PT to $265 — adding upside runway and institutional support for the stock. Canaccord / Morgan Stanley Coverage

Additional bullish price‑target moves from major firms — Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $278 (overweight) and Canaccord boosted its PT to $265 — adding upside runway and institutional support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and outlook: AbbVie reported ~ $15B revenue in Q1 with strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, which underpins the bullish analyst reactions and helps offset Humira declines. AbbVie tops quarterly expectations

Q1 results and outlook: AbbVie reported ~ $15B revenue in Q1 with strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, which underpins the bullish analyst reactions and helps offset Humira declines. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate PR / ecosystem activity — AbbVie awarded the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award to RIME Therapeutics (lab space, mentorship) in Canada, boosting long‑term innovation positioning but with limited near‑term financial impact. AbbVie and adMare Announce RIME Therapeutics Award

Corporate PR / ecosystem activity — AbbVie awarded the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award to RIME Therapeutics (lab space, mentorship) in Canada, boosting long‑term innovation positioning but with limited near‑term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics launched a charitable marketing initiative tied to its Allē program — positive PR and modest commercial support for aesthetics segment but not material for near‑term earnings. Allergan Aesthetics Philanthropy

Allergan Aesthetics launched a charitable marketing initiative tied to its Allē program — positive PR and modest commercial support for aesthetics segment but not material for near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/nuanced earnings signals: while revenue beat and guidance was raised, some metrics and accounting items pulled adjusted EPS dynamics lower in pockets (some data feeds flagged EPS misses or small estimate revisions), creating short‑term volatility. Coverage of earnings nuance

Mixed/nuanced earnings signals: while revenue beat and guidance was raised, some metrics and accounting items pulled adjusted EPS dynamics lower in pockets (some data feeds flagged EPS misses or small estimate revisions), creating short‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst cuts and insider/positioning signals: Erste trimmed some FY estimates slightly and Quiver summaries show recent insider sales and mixed institutional flows — items investors watch as potential near‑term headwinds. Erste / Institutional Notes

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $211.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 911.57%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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