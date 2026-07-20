Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 2,198.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $156.01 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.28 and a 12-month high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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