Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 511.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,151 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 131,446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in HP were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,450,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $607,373,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,236,428 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $339,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,511 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,142 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $302,610,000 after buying an additional 4,542,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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