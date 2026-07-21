Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) by 9,748.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Olin worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 467.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 215,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Olin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olin from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Olin and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Olin from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Up 1.0%

Olin stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. Olin Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Olin's payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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