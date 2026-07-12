Fifth Third Bancorp Has $114.94 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 452,738 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $114,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after buying an additional 938,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after buying an additional 928,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,783,000 after acquiring an additional 843,526 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8%

EMR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. 1,563,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,216. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here