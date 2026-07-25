Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.18 Million Stake in Etsy Inc $ETSY

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) by 3,302.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Etsy were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company's stock.

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More Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Etsy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:ETSY opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $9,281,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,003,509.66. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $1,487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 441,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,830,464.31. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 658,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,305,981 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Etsy from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Etsy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Further Reading

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