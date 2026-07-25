Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 1,523.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Post were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 119.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. This represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Price Performance

POST opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $117.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Post

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.94, topping analyst expectations of $1.73, while revenue grew 4.7% year over year, signaling solid underlying demand and better-than-expected profitability.

Post recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.94, topping analyst expectations of $1.73, while revenue grew 4.7% year over year, signaling solid underlying demand and better-than-expected profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s revenue came in slightly below estimates, and margins remain something investors may continue to monitor, but the latest results still pointed to resilient operating performance.

The company’s revenue came in slightly below estimates, and margins remain something investors may continue to monitor, but the latest results still pointed to resilient operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently expect Post Holdings to generate $7.57 in EPS for the full year, which suggests the market may be focusing on execution versus guidance rather than a major change in the outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Post from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Post from $119.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POST

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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