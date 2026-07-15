Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 248.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,755 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 56,151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after acquiring an additional 159,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after purchasing an additional 528,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $526,891,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Trading Up 0.2%

IQV opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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