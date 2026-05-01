Fifth Third Bancorp Has $160.19 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278,539 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $160,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,100 and sold 3,055 shares valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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