Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.75 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 741.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.20 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Wolfe Research downgraded AeroVironment to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Clear Str upgraded AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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