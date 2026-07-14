Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 354.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 142,064 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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