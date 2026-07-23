Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.93 Million Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 502.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,012 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Trade Desk's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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