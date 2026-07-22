Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.07 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 4,638.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,802 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,148.52. The trade was a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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