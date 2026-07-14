Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,499.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,235.35 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,258.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $52,625,524. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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